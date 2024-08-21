x
Home > Movie News

Will Puri Jagannadh compensate for the losses of Double iSmart?

Published on August 21, 2024

Will Puri Jagannadh compensate for the losses of Double iSmart?

Puri Jagannadh is one of the finest directors of Telugu cinema. He delivered some of the biggest blockbusters of Telugu and at the same time, he even directed disasters. After Temper, iSmart Shankar is the only successful film of Puri Jagannadh. Even his cult fans are frustrated because of a film like Liger. Puri Jagannadh is a man who was never trapped in financial controversies. He earned big money and he lost money. For the first time, Liger brought a black mark for him. His distributors lost big and Puri Jagannadh promised to compensate for the losses but he never did that.

Puri Jagannath’s Big Demand For Double Ismart

Before the release of Double iSmart, the buyers mounted pressure and he had to repay some of the losses. Now, Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy acquired the entire theatrical rights of Double iSmart and he is losing close to Rs 40 crores because of the film’s poor run. Puri Jagannadh is calm for now but he has recovered his investment and made decent profits through Double iSmart. The discussion is if Puri Jagannadh will repay for the huge loss of Niranjan Reddy. Though the agreement is a non-refundable deal, Puri Jagannadh has to repay some amount for the big loss. We have to wait to see what happens next.

