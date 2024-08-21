What an Achievement, Maharaja!

Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film Maharaja has been a milestone in his career and it is a smashing hit. The actor’s performance is widely appreciated and the film is available for streaming on Netflix. Maharaja emerged as the most viewed Indian film on Netflix surpassing several Bollywood biggies of 2024. With 18.6 million streamings, Maharaja is on the top of Netflix’s chart for 2024. Crew (17.9 million streamings) and Laapataa Ladies (17.1 million streamings) are the most watched Indian films of the year till date and Maharaja crossed them. Shaitaan, Fighter, Animal and Dunki are the others in the list.

Maharaja is a crime thriller directed by Nithilan Swaminathan and the film featured Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam and Abhirami Gopikumar in the lead roles. The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios are the producers of this interesting film.