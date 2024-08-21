x
Switch to: తెలుగు
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What an Achievement, Maharaja!

Published on August 21, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More
image
Akhil Akkineni is Engaged
image
Exclusive Interview with Director Indraganti Mohan Krishna

What an Achievement, Maharaja!

Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film Maharaja has been a milestone in his career and it is a smashing hit. The actor’s performance is widely appreciated and the film is available for streaming on Netflix. Maharaja emerged as the most viewed Indian film on Netflix surpassing several Bollywood biggies of 2024. With 18.6 million streamings, Maharaja is on the top of Netflix’s chart for 2024. Crew (17.9 million streamings) and Laapataa Ladies (17.1 million streamings) are the most watched Indian films of the year till date and Maharaja crossed them. Shaitaan, Fighter, Animal and Dunki are the others in the list.

Also Read : Vijay Sethupathi replaces Kamal Haasan

Maharaja is a crime thriller directed by Nithilan Swaminathan and the film featured Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam and Abhirami Gopikumar in the lead roles. The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios are the producers of this interesting film.

Next Mangalagiri Police issue notices to YSRCP office Previous Nani about an interesting remake with Nag Ashwin
else

TRENDING

image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More
image
Akhil Akkineni is Engaged

Latest

image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More
image
Akhil Akkineni is Engaged
image
Exclusive Interview with Director Indraganti Mohan Krishna

Most Read

image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Tribal student Shailaja’s death raises serious concerns
image
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role

Related Articles

MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree