x
Home > Movie News

Two Options for Allu Arjun after Atlee?

Published on July 29, 2025

Two Options for Allu Arjun after Atlee?

Icon Star Allu Arjun is working on the biggest project in his career after Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Atlee are currently shooting for a massive actioner and the film is expected to hit the screens in 2027. He has been in talks with Trivikram for a film and it changed hands now. Allu Arjun and Trivikram will not work anytime soon. Bunny is currently in talks with two top directors: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Both these films are under discussion and nothing has been finalized.

On the other hand, Mega producer Allu Aravind has been on a hunt for the right director to produce a film on Geetha Arts. He is considering Boyapati Sreenu for the project and he is on a hunt for other options. Right before the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Koratala Siva has narrated a script to Allu Arjun but there are no positive developments about the project. For now, Allu Arjun has Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sandeep Reddy Vanga in discussion for his next film. Things will be finalized next year. For now, Bunny will be focused on Atlee’s project.

