Gopichand to introduce a Stunt Master as Director

Macho Star Gopichand failed to live up to the expectations with his recent films. His market has reached rock bottom but he has several films lined up. Gopichand is also strict on his remuneration and the producers are ready to invest in him. He has a film with Sankalp Reddy which is under shooting mode. He has been discussing a script with Srinivasaa Chitturi and the project will be announced soon. Gopichand has now signed a new project.

Renowned Fight Master Venkat is all set to make his debut as a director with a mass entertainer very soon. Gopichand has given his nod for the project and an official announcement will be made on August 9th. 70mm Entertainments will produce this film. The project will roll after Gopichand completes his current commitments. 70mm Entertainments, the production house behind Yatra and Yatra 2 is lining up five new films. They will produce films with Gopichand, Sundeep Kishan, Sudheer Babu, Naga Shaurya and Aakash Puri. All these films will be announced on August 9th.