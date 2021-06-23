Two possible dates for KGF: Chapter 2

By
Telugu360
-
0

KGF: Chapter 2 would be on the list of most awaited Indian films that will release this year. After the super success of KGF: Chapter 1, the expectations on the sequel reached the skies. The post-production work of KGF: Chapter 2 is now in the final stages. The makers are now considering a possible September 9th release for the film in all the Indian languages. Though Dasara season was considered, KGF: Chapter 2 will face tough competition from Telugu and Hindi biggies. Hence the makers are in plans to release the film on September 9th.

The makers are also considering a Christmas release for the movie if KGF: Chapter 2 fails to make it for September 9th. Things will be finalized based on the upcoming releases and the third wave of coronavirus. KGF: Chapter 2 is a film that should have a wide pan Indian release. Prashanth Neel is the director and Yash, Srinidhi Shetty are the lead actors in this action thriller that is produced by Hombale Films.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here