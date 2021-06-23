Two possible dates for KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 would be on the list of most awaited Indian films that will release this year. After the super success of KGF: Chapter 1, the expectations on the sequel reached the skies. The post-production work of KGF: Chapter 2 is now in the final stages. The makers are now considering a possible September 9th release for the film in all the Indian languages. Though Dasara season was considered, KGF: Chapter 2 will face tough competition from Telugu and Hindi biggies. Hence the makers are in plans to release the film on September 9th.

The makers are also considering a Christmas release for the movie if KGF: Chapter 2 fails to make it for September 9th. Things will be finalized based on the upcoming releases and the third wave of coronavirus. KGF: Chapter 2 is a film that should have a wide pan Indian release. Prashanth Neel is the director and Yash, Srinidhi Shetty are the lead actors in this action thriller that is produced by Hombale Films.