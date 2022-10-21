Unit of Naga Chaitanya-starrer ‘NC22’ completes key schedule in Mysuru

The unit of director Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming film, tentatively being referred to as ‘NC 22’ and featuring Telugu star Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in the lead, has just completed an important shooting schedule of the film.

Sources say that during this schedule, key scenes involving Naga Chaitanya were shot. The team completed this schedule in the picturesque locations of Mysuru.

Naga Chaitanya will be seen in a completely different avatar in the movie, believed to be the most expensive film in the career of Akkineni.

Actress Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in this film which has already triggered a huge amount of interest in fans and film buffs for a number of reasons including the fact that this will be Chaitanya’s first Telugu-Tamil bilingual flick.

The film is also being watched by critics with keen interest as it is director Venkat Prabhu’s first Telugu directorial.

Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty, the film will also feature well known Telugu comedian Vennela Kishore and Venkat Prabhu’s brother and Tamil comedian Premgi Amaren.

The film is to have stunts by Hollywood stuntman Yannick Ben, known for his phenomenal work in Hollywood films such as ‘Transporter 3’, ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Inception’ and ‘City Hunter’.

Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and his younger son Yuvan Shankar Raja are to compose the music for the film.

Cinematography for the film will be by SR Kathir and editing will be by Venkat Raajen.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film for the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Pavan Kumar will be presenting this ambitious project. Abburi Ravi is penning the dialogues.