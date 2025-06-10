Unlucky Aishwarya awaits Tollywood boost

In a male dominant film industry like Tollywood, offers for female stars are directly proportional to the number of hits they score at the beginning of their career. When a film emerges as a blockbuster, the female lead in it usually gets flooded with multiple offers. But, happening beauty Aishwarya Rajesh seems to be at odds with this trend.

Even though Aishwarya settled in Tamil Nadu and carved out a niche in Kollywood, she was familiar with Telugu language because of her roots here. For the unversed, she made her acting debut as a child artist in Rajendra Prasad’s ‘Ram Bantu’. As she featured in a handful of Telugu films in recent times, many expected that Aishwarya has the potential to and secure meaty roles as she was just one big hit away to make a solid impact in Tollywood.

And, Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam couldn’t have happened at a better time for her. The film emerged as a huge blockbuster and turned out to be one of the biggest hits of all time. Aishwarya Rajesh as Bhagyalakshmi turned out to be a household name among Telugu people. Her pairing with a senior actor like Venkatesh was near perfect and her performance was lauded by audience and critics alike.

Unfortunately, Aishwarya didn’t get much boost to her career in Telugu despite all the laurels she won after Sankranti Ki Vastunnam. She didn’t get any big ticket offer in Telugu so far. She is currently busy shooting for a couple of Tamil films. After such a massive success, it is not uncommon for the leading actress to gain solid offers. Aishwarya should consider herself unlucky if she fails to capitalize after getting a big break in the Tollywood.