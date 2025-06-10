x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Unlucky Aishwarya awaits Tollywood boost

Published on June 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kingdom impacts new Films of Vijay Deverakonda
image
Never-Ending Political Drama: Varma vs Janasena Heats Up in Pithapuram
image
Unlucky Aishwarya awaits Tollywood boost
image
Statewide Protests Against YS Jagan’s Sakshi TV
image
Kuberaa has a very new story and best narrative – Nagarjuna

Unlucky Aishwarya awaits Tollywood boost

In a male dominant film industry like Tollywood, offers for female stars are directly proportional to the number of hits they score at the beginning of their career. When a film emerges as a blockbuster, the female lead in it usually gets flooded with multiple offers. But, happening beauty Aishwarya Rajesh seems to be at odds with this trend.

Even though Aishwarya settled in Tamil Nadu and carved out a niche in Kollywood, she was familiar with Telugu language because of her roots here. For the unversed, she made her acting debut as a child artist in Rajendra Prasad’s ‘Ram Bantu’. As she featured in a handful of Telugu films in recent times, many expected that Aishwarya has the potential to and secure meaty roles as she was just one big hit away to make a solid impact in Tollywood.

And, Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam couldn’t have happened at a better time for her. The film emerged as a huge blockbuster and turned out to be one of the biggest hits of all time. Aishwarya Rajesh as Bhagyalakshmi turned out to be a household name among Telugu people. Her pairing with a senior actor like Venkatesh was near perfect and her performance was lauded by audience and critics alike.

Unfortunately, Aishwarya didn’t get much boost to her career in Telugu despite all the laurels she won after Sankranti Ki Vastunnam. She didn’t get any big ticket offer in Telugu so far. She is currently busy shooting for a couple of Tamil films. After such a massive success, it is not uncommon for the leading actress to gain solid offers. Aishwarya should consider herself unlucky if she fails to capitalize after getting a big break in the Tollywood.

Next Never-Ending Political Drama: Varma vs Janasena Heats Up in Pithapuram Previous Statewide Protests Against YS Jagan’s Sakshi TV
else

TRENDING

image
Kingdom impacts new Films of Vijay Deverakonda
image
Unlucky Aishwarya awaits Tollywood boost
image
Kuberaa has a very new story and best narrative – Nagarjuna

Latest

image
Kingdom impacts new Films of Vijay Deverakonda
image
Never-Ending Political Drama: Varma vs Janasena Heats Up in Pithapuram
image
Unlucky Aishwarya awaits Tollywood boost
image
Statewide Protests Against YS Jagan’s Sakshi TV
image
Kuberaa has a very new story and best narrative – Nagarjuna

Most Read

image
Never-Ending Political Drama: Varma vs Janasena Heats Up in Pithapuram
image
Statewide Protests Against YS Jagan’s Sakshi TV
image
Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s Second Space Hero, Takes Flight

Related Articles

Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch