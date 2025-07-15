Update on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sequel Shoot

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming release Hari Hara Veera Mallu is all set for a grand release on July 24th and the film will have a pan-Indian release. The makers have announced that the film will have a sequel but there is no update about when the shoot commences. The film’s leading lady Nidhhi Agerwal has dedicated close to five years for the film and she hasn’t taken any new film other than Raja Saab. The actress during her recent interview has revealed about the sequel for Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

“Almost 20 minutes of the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu sequel has been completed. The shoot of the sequel will resume soon” told Nidhhi. After Krish walked out from the project, AM Jyoti Krishna has completed the shoot and he will direct the sequel of the film too. Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film is produced by AM Rathnam. The makers have closed the theatrical deals for massive prices after the trailer generated positive buzz.