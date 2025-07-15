x
Home > Movie News

Big Targets for Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Deverakonda

Published on July 15, 2025 by swathy

Big Targets for Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Deverakonda

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is completely focused on AP politics and after a gap of two years, his next film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is releasing in theatres. The trailer of the film lived up to the expectations keeping all the speculations to rest. Though the film was delayed, the trailer hinted that Hari Hara Veera Mallu has grand visuals and impressive content. The film has to do extremely well in theatres and this is because of the huge budget invested on the film. A portion of the film’s budget has been recovered through the non-theatrical rights. But there is a big target set for Hari Hara Veera Mallu in theatres.

Same is the case with Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom. The film’s budget too is huge and is beyond the market of Vijay. The actor hasn’t delivered a huge hit in the recent years and there is a huge theatrical burden on Kingdom. Netflix acquired the digital rights for a huge price but the makers have to recover so much to end up in a safe zone. This can be possible only through a long and successful theatrical run. Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Deverakonda have big targets through their upcoming movies Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Kingdom. Both these films are releasing in a gap of a week.

