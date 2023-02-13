Update on Taraka Ratna’s health

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is still in severe condition and taking treatment in Narayana Hrudalaya, Bengaluru. The actor had a sudden cardiac arrest while he was with Nara Lokesh for Yuvagalam Padayatra. Lately, there was an update that Tarak Ratna will be shifted abroad for advanced treatment. But the latest update is that foreign doctors flew to India and are closely monitoring him.

Taraka Ratna’s organs responded well to the treatment, but neurological issues created complications. The team of experts are monitoring his health condition. There is no official update about Taraka Ratna’s health recently.