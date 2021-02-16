Uppena holds well on First Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

Uppena holds well on the first Monday with a distributor share of 4 cr taking 4 days total to 27.90 Cr. The drop is around 50% from Sunday which is a very good hold. All the buyers except the Guntur area have entered into the profit zone from today. All eyes were on the Monday test and the film has passed that successfully and now it is most likely to continue the same trend over the remaining weekdays with nominal drops day by day.

Below are the area wise 4 days Shares

Area 4 Days Collections First Weekend Collections Collections Nizam 9.31Cr 8.11 Cr 3.04 Cr Ceeded 4.40Cr 3.65 Cr 1.32 Cr UA 4.90Cr 4.12 Cr 1.43 Cr Guntur 1.70Cr 1.50 Cr 0.65 Cr East 2.84Cr 2.36 Cr 0.99 Cr West 1.73Cr 1.53 Cr 0.81 Cr Krishna 2Cr 1.76 Cr 0.61 Cr Nellore 0.99Cr 0.86 Cr 0.35 Cr AP/TS 27.87Cr 23.9 Cr 9.20 Cr ROI 1.50 Cr Overseas 0.80 Cr Worldwide Share 26.20 Cr