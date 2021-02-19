Uppena first week worldwide collections – Blockbuster

Uppena has an excellent first week with a worldwide distributor share of close to 38 cr. This is the second-highest first-week share for a medium budget film behind F2 which had collected 42.70 Cr share. The film is a Blockbuster and the second film this year after Krack to attain this status. The next target for the film will be entering the 50cr club and it depends on how much growth it will show over the second weekend.

Below are the area wise 7 days Shares

Area First Week Collections 5 days collections 4 Days Collections First Weekend Collections Collections Nizam 11.55Cr 10.29Cr 9.31Cr 8.11 Cr 3.04 Cr Ceeded 5.60Cr 4.95Cr 4.40Cr 3.65 Cr 1.32 Cr UA 6.23Cr 5.47Cr 4.90Cr 4.12 Cr 1.43 Cr Guntur 2.10Cr 1.88Cr 1.70Cr 1.50 Cr 0.65 Cr East 3.67Cr 3.22Cr 2.84Cr 2.36 Cr 0.99 Cr West 2.09Cr 1.90Cr 1.73Cr 1.53 Cr 0.81 Cr Krishna 2.39Cr 2.18Cr 2Cr 1.76 Cr 0.61 Cr Nellore 1.28Cr 1.10Cr 0.99Cr 0.86 Cr 0.35 Cr AP/TS 34.91Cr 30.99Cr 27.87Cr 23.9 Cr 9.20 Cr ROI 2.10Cr 1.50 Cr Overseas 0.90Cr 0.80 Cr Worldwide Share 37.91Cr 26.20 Cr