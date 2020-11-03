Vaishnav Tej rushed with offers

Sai Dharam Tej’s brother Vaishnav Tej is making his debut as a lead actor with Uppena. The film is slated for release soon and the film is carrying decent expectations. Even before the release of his first film, Vaishnav Tej completed the shoot of his second movie which is directed by Krish. Both the directors who handled Vaishnav Tej had a positive opinion on this youngster and he has done a decent job in all the aspects.

As per the latest update, Vaishnav Tej is in talks with two young directors for his upcoming movies which will be finalized in November. Megastar Chiranjeevi will listen to these scripts and he would take the final call after which Vaishnav Tej will proceed. Two top production houses will bankroll these projects. Vaishnav Tej is already in demand even before his debut film Uppena released. Uppena is directed by Buchi Babu and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film may have a theatrical release next year.