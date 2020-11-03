Sehari Title Poster: Interesting

Harsh Kanumilli and Simran Choudary starrer new film Sehari opening ceremony held today in presence of several guests. For the first shot, the camera was switched on by Allu Bobby and clap was by Dil Raju. Before that, the script was handed over to the makers by Asisn Cinemas Bharath Narang.

Gangasagar Dwaraka is making debut as director with the film bankrolled by Advaya Jishnu Reddy and Shilpa Chowdary under Virgo Pictures banner. Tipped to be a new age romantic comedy, Sehari will have music by Prashanth Vihari. The title poster is also dropped today and it looks interesting. The film will also feature music director Koti essaying an essential role.

Sehari filming will also begin from today.