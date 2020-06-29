Vaishnav Tej signs his second film?

Vaishnav Tej is the latest one to make his debut as the lead actor from Mega family. He happens to be the brother of Sai Dharam Tej and his debut film Uppena is waiting for release. Even before the release of his debut film, Vaishnav Tej is said to have signed his second film. UV Creations will bankroll this project and a debutant will direct the film. Sai Dharam Tej and Vaishnav Tej loved the script already.

Megastar Chiranjeevi will hear the script soon and the project will be announced officially after this. The project may start rolling next year. Uppena is directed by Buchi Babu is expected to release early next year and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film’s music is a smashing hit and the expectations are huge on this rustic village based romantic entertainer.