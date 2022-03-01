Vaishnav Tej’s Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is a Political Drama

After the super success of Uppena, Vaisshnav Tej signed a series of films. His next film is Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga and the shooting portions are completed. The released teaser and the song generated positive buzz on the film. Romantic beauty Ketika Sharma is the leading lady and the film is presented as a romantic entertainer. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is a film that has a strong political drama. Vaisshnav Tej loved the narration of the political drama and signed the project.

Gireeshaaya directed Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga and the film will release after summer. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is a mix of youthful elements and a political drama. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and BVSN Prasad bankrolled Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. Vaisshnav Tej signed a sports drama for Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios and the project starts rolling soon.