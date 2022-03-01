Bheemla Nayak is Mixed on it’s First Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

Bheemla Nayak is mixed on its first Monday as the film has done decently to good business in Andhra but below par in Ceeded & Nizam. It has collected a distributor share of 4.95 Cr on its first Monday taking 4 days total to 55.32 Cr. The drop in Andhra ( areas) is around 55 percent whereas Ceeded has dropped more than 65 percent and more than 60 percent in Nizam. Today is a partial holiday and the film should get benefited from it.

Below are the area wise shares

Area 4 Days Collections AP/TS First Weekend Collections Worldwide Pre-Release business Nizam 25.80Cr 23.55Cr 30 Cr Ceeded 7.90Cr 7.25Cr 16.20 Cr UA 5.08Cr 4.40Cr 9.60 Cr Guntur 4.21Cr 3.87Cr 7.20 Cr East 3.60Cr 3.60Cr 6.40 Cr Krishna 2.63Cr 2.31Cr 6 Cr valued West 4.12Cr 3.91Cr 5.60 Cr Nellore 1.98Cr 1.81Cr 3.30 Cr Total AP/TS 55.32Cr 50.70Cr 84.30 Cr ROI 9 Cr OS 9 Cr Worldwide 102.30 Cr Worldwide 105.50 Cr (including Expenses)