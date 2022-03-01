Bheemla Nayak is Mixed on it’s First Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

Bheemla Nayak is mixed on its first Monday as the film has done decently to good business in Andhra but below par in Ceeded & Nizam. It has collected a distributor share of 4.95 Cr on its first Monday taking 4 days total to 55.32 Cr. The drop in Andhra ( areas) is around 55 percent whereas Ceeded has dropped more than 65 percent and more than 60 percent in Nizam. Today is a partial holiday and the film should get benefited from it.
Below are the area wise shares
|Area
|4 Days Collections
|AP/TS First Weekend Collections
|Worldwide Pre-Release business
|Nizam
|25.80Cr
|23.55Cr
|30 Cr
|Ceeded
|7.90Cr
|7.25Cr
|16.20 Cr
|UA
|5.08Cr
|4.40Cr
|9.60 Cr
|Guntur
|4.21Cr
|3.87Cr
|7.20 Cr
|East
|3.60Cr
|3.60Cr
|6.40 Cr
|Krishna
|2.63Cr
|2.31Cr
|6 Cr valued
|West
|4.12Cr
|3.91Cr
|5.60 Cr
|Nellore
|1.98Cr
|1.81Cr
|3.30 Cr
|Total AP/TS
|55.32Cr
|50.70Cr
|84.30 Cr
|ROI
|9 Cr
|OS
|9 Cr
|Worldwide
|102.30 Cr
|Worldwide
|105.50 Cr (including Expenses)