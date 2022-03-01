Bheemla Nayak is Mixed on it’s First Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

Bheemla Nayak 4 days collections

Bheemla Nayak is mixed on its first Monday as the film has done decently to good business in Andhra but below par in Ceeded & Nizam. It has collected a distributor share of 4.95 Cr on its first Monday taking 4 days total to 55.32 Cr. The drop in Andhra ( areas) is around 55 percent whereas Ceeded has dropped more than 65 percent and more than 60 percent in Nizam. Today is a partial holiday and the film should get benefited from it.

Below are the area wise shares

Area4 Days CollectionsAP/TS First Weekend CollectionsWorldwide Pre-Release business
Nizam25.80Cr23.55Cr30 Cr
Ceeded7.90Cr7.25Cr16.20 Cr
UA 5.08Cr4.40Cr9.60 Cr
Guntur4.21Cr3.87Cr 7.20 Cr
East3.60Cr3.60Cr6.40 Cr
Krishna2.63Cr2.31Cr6 Cr valued
West4.12Cr3.91Cr 5.60 Cr
Nellore 1.98Cr1.81Cr3.30 Cr
Total AP/TS55.32Cr50.70Cr84.30 Cr
ROI9 Cr
OS9 Cr
Worldwide102.30 Cr
Worldwide105.50 Cr (including Expenses)

