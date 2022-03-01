RRR Producer lines up 5 Mega Projects

Veteran producer DVV Danayya bankrolled SS Rajamouli’s next magnum opus RRR and the film featuring NTR, Ram Charan is hitting the screens on March 25th. Danayya is all set to bankroll some of the biggest projects of Tollywood in the next two years. He signed Megastar Chiranjeevi for a mass entertainer and the announcement came out recently. Venky Kudumula will direct the film and the project will have its official launch this month. Danayya also roped in Pawan Kalyan for the remake of Theri. Sujeeth will direct the movie and an official announcement will be made soon.

Danayya paid a hefty advance for Ram Charan long ago and the project will start after Charan will be done with his current projects. KGF sensation Prashanth Neel will direct this high voltage action entertainer. Danayya is also the producer of Prabhas’ next film that will be directed by Maruthi. The project will be announced soon and the shoot commences in May. Danayya also signed a new project that will feature Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. Tamil director Venkat Prabhu will direct the project.

Apart from these, Danayya also paid advances for Mahesh Babu, NTR, Allu Arjun and Dhanush. These projects will happen at a later date. For now, Danayya is lined up with 5 prestigious projects.