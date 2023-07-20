Varla Ramaiah complains to EC on bogus votes

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is carving for winning all elections in the State with bogus votes and by appointing his own crew as volunteers besides booth-capturing, TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, said on Thursday.

Ramaiah earlier in the day attended an all-party meeting called by Chief Electoral Officer, Mukesh Kumar Meena, on the upcoming Assembly polls. Later, the TDP politburo member said that in the Jagan Mohan Reddy rule the entire election process has turned out to be a mockery.

The Chief Minister, who won the by-elections and the panchayat polls with the enrolment of bogus votes on a massive scale, ridiculed the very Constitution overriding the democratic values, Ramaiah felt. Jagan is getting ready to face the upcoming Assembly elections with all his weapons like large-scale bogus votes, booth-capturing and using the services of volunteers, the TDP politburo member said.

Of the 125 polling booths in Panyam, 765 votes are enrolled in one particular house, 209 votes with a single address in the 223 booth and 709 votes in another address in Adoni, Ramaiah pointed out. Is it possible to have 756 votes in a single house, he asked and felt that if 700 votes in one single address means that the family should have a minimum of 1500 members.

Stating that it has already been brought to the notice of the poll panel that the entire election process has become a farce in the State, Ramaiah said that this is the reason as to why a returning officer was suspended after issuing a warning to the district collector and the superintendent of police (SP) concerned. Making it clear that the votes of a family should be in a single booth, the TDP politburo member said that the party wanted the poll panel to create awareness among the people on voter verification.

Also, the Election Commission has been informed that the volunteers and the women police appointed as part of the secretariat process, should not interfere in the entire poll process. If they violate the norms, the TDP demands that stringent action should be taken against them, Ramaiah said.