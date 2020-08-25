Varla Ramaiah writes to Ram Vilas Paswan, here’s why….

TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah dashed off a letter to Uion Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswas on the issue of the inhuman act of tonsuring Dalit youth in East Godavari.

In the letter, Ramaiah appealed to Ram Vilas Paswan to raiss the issue in the upcoming monsoon session of Parlaiment. Ramaiah noted in his letter that despite President Ram Nath Kovind taking the issue seriously, the YSRCP government had failed to initiate proper action against the accused.

In the letter, Ramaiah pointed out that the ruling YSRCP leaders in connivance with the police have tonsured the head of Indugumilli Vara Prasad in a police station in East Godavari district. Though the issue has caught the attention of the President and the NHRC, the government did not take appropriate action against the accused.

Stating that he was humiliated because he was a Dalit, Prasad sought the permission of the President to join Maoist movement, Ramaiah pointed out

Vara Prasad of Munikudali village in Seethanagaram mandal was taken into custody by the Seethanagaram police in July and tonsured his head at the behest of local leaders for objecting the ‘illegal’ transportation of sand from the village.

He was tonsured and assaulted by the SI. Later, he was shifted to a hospital after his health condition worsened.

In the letter, Ramaiah noted that though seven persons were named in the FIR? action was not taken against the YSRCP leaders.