Jagan goes after TDP leaders in Prakasam district

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has reversed every policy initiative of the previous TDP government and targetted the TDP leaders both politically and financially.

In the latest politics of vendetta, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to cancel mining licenses of TDP MLAs in Prakasm district.

The granite licenses issued to Addanki MLA Gottipati Ravi Kumar and former MLA Potula Rama Rao were cancelled. Both won 2014 polls on the YSRCP ticket, but later joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu. In the 2019 elections, two of them contested from TDP. While Ravi Kumar had won and Potula Rama Rao lost.

The government had cancelled five licenses given to MLA Gottipati and one quarry belonging to Potula Rama Rao. With their licenses cancelled, both the leaders are weighing legal options and likely to move the High Court.