Varun Tej is waiting for ‘world to come back to normalcy’

Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela says he is waiting for the world to bounce back to normalcy in a new post on social media.

Varun took to his Instagram account, where he shared a picture of himself relaxing on his sofa.

In the image, he is seen wearing a maroon shirt paired with black pants. He completed his look with a pair of brown shoes.

“Just waiting for the world to come back to normalcy!” he captioned the image.

Varun recently shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram showing him at the gym, with a beam of light on his face.

“FOCUS,” he captioned the image.

The Telugu star, who has worked in hits like “Tholiprema”, “Fidaa” and “F2”, will next be seen in playing a boxer in his upcoming film, tentatively called #VT10.

He will reportedly be seen playing a boxer in the film, a boxing drama helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.