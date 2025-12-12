x
Varun Tej’s Sweet Dad Moment Wins Hearts

Published on December 12, 2025 by swathy

Varun Tej’s Sweet Dad Moment Wins Hearts

Becoming a father changes the way people feel happiness, and Mega Prince Varun Tej Konidela seems to be enjoying every small moment. It is known that Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi were blessed with a Babyboy 3 months ago, and they named the kid Vaayuv Tej Konidela.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej shared a new photo on social media which shows the actor in his kitchen, baking a homemade cake for his infant, and it touched many hearts. Wearing a simple T-shirt and fully focused, Varun added the caption, “Focus level: Baking a masterpiece 😋.” In the picture, baking tools and ingredients are seen around him, showing both his effort and the love behind it.

Fans quickly reacted with sweet comments. They praised him not as a celebrity, but as a caring new dad enjoying the simple joys of fatherhood.

On the work front, Varun Tej is presently doing #VT15 being helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

