Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway
Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip
Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body
Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards
Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Movie News

Venky Atluri lines up two New Projects

Published on December 28, 2024

Venky Atluri lines up two New Projects

Venky Atluri made an impressive debut with Varun Tej’s Tholi Prema and he went on to direct failures like Mr Majnu and Rang De. He changed track and directed Sir with Dhanush. The film is one of the biggest hits in the career of Dhanush. Venky Atluri then directed Lucky Baskhar with Dulquer Salmaan and his work is widely appreciated. Venky Atluri has been working on new scripts and he is committed to Sithara Entertainments, the production house that produced Sir and Lucky Baskhar. Venky Atluri will soon work with Suriya and the narration is done. Venky Atluri is working on the final script and the shoot may start during the end of 2025.

Venky Atluri will also direct the second film of Nandamuri Mokshagnya Teja. Venky Atluri is working on this script too but there is no clarity on when the project starts rolling. Venky Atluri will have a long time to complete the scripts of both these films. Both these films will be announced next year at the right time.

