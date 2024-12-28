Venky Atluri lines up two New Projects

Venky Atluri made an impressive debut with Varun Tej’s Tholi Prema and he went on to direct failures like Mr Majnu and Rang De. He changed track and directed Sir with Dhanush. The film is one of the biggest hits in the career of Dhanush. Venky Atluri then directed Lucky Baskhar with Dulquer Salmaan and his work is widely appreciated. Venky Atluri has been working on new scripts and he is committed to Sithara Entertainments, the production house that produced Sir and Lucky Baskhar. Venky Atluri will soon work with Suriya and the narration is done. Venky Atluri is working on the final script and the shoot may start during the end of 2025.

Venky Atluri will also direct the second film of Nandamuri Mokshagnya Teja. Venky Atluri is working on this script too but there is no clarity on when the project starts rolling. Venky Atluri will have a long time to complete the scripts of both these films. Both these films will be announced next year at the right time.