Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Movie News

Venky’s Big no to Experiments

Published on August 6, 2024 by

Venky’s Big no to Experiments

Venkatesh big no to Experimental stories

Victory Venkatesh is one of the most successful actors of Telugu cinema. His last film Saindhav ended up as a massive disaster and it was badly rejected by the audience. Venky had plans to experiment as per the taste of the audience. But after the result of Saindhav, Venky decided not to experiment. That is the reason he picked up Anil Ravipudi’s film which is an entertainer that is loaded with a twist. Venky also decided to stay away from remakes and multi-starrers for some time. He is also keen on web series after the first installment of Rana Naidu ended up as one of the most watched series on Netflix.

Also read : Pollachi calling for Venkatesh
Venky gave his nod for a couple of projects before the release of Saindhav. Venkatesh is said to have kept them on hold and he will not experiment anytime in the future. Venkatesh is also a producer’s actor and he is quite cautious about his producers and the financials involved. He will join the sets of Anil Ravipudi’s entertainer from 9th August and the schedule takes place in Pollachi. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release. Dil Raju is the producer of this film.

