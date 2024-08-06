x
Kamal Haasan has a shock for Bigg Boss Team

Kamal Haasan has a shock for Bigg Boss Team

Padmashri Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil from the past seven years. His hosting skills have been widely appreciated and the makers too continued Kamal for being a successful host. Now, Kamal is occupied with back-to-back films and he has decided not to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil. He took his official social media page to reveal the news and posted his statement:

“With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I’m unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil. I have been privileged to reach you in your homes. You have showered me with your love and affection, for which you have my everlasting gratitude. Your spirited and passionate support of the contestants is the core of what makes Bigg Boss Tamil one of the best television reality shows in India.

Also read : Kamal Haasan’s new contribution for Thug Life

Personally, being your host has been an enriching association, where I have honestly shared my learnings. I will always be grateful for this learning experience. I sincerely thank each one of you and the contestants in the show for our time together. Lastly, I would like to thank the wonderful team at Vijay TV, as well as every crew member who has been involved in making this enterprise a grand success. I am sure this season will be yet another success” posted Kamal Haasan on his official page.

