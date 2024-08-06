x
Interesting update on Yash's Toxic

Interesting update on Yash’s Toxic

Yash's Toxic movie update

Kannada Superstar Yash is extra cautious and he took more than a year and a half to announce his next film after KGF: Chapter 2. He signed Toxic, an action thriller set in Goa and Geethu Mohandas is on board to direct the film. After extensive pre-production work, the film is heading for shoot from August 8th in Bengaluru. There are a lot of speculations about the lead actresses in the film. Kiara Advani, Nayanthara Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi will be seen in other important roles in Toxic. The film is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Also Read : One more Bollywood beauty in Yash’s Toxic

The makers announced that the film will hit the screens on April 10th, 2025 in all the Indian languages. Yash has to complete the shoot in quick schedules as there is limited time. There are reports that the film revolves around the drug mafia in Goa. Several top technicians are working for Toxic. Yash is also playing Ravana in Ramayana that has Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi playing the lead roles.

