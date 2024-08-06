Buzz: Kriti Sanon in Dhanush’s Next?

Tamil actor Dhanush is busy with films in Tamil and Telugu. He will soon make his Bollywood comeback and he will work with Anand L Rai and the film is titled Tere Ishk Mein. The duo worked together in Raanjhana that released in 2013. Tere Ishk Mein was announced last year and AR Rahman is on board to score the music. As per the ongoing buzz, Kriti Sanon is in talks to romance Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein. Anand L Rai narrated the script to Kriti Sanon a couple of months ago and the talks are in the final stages.

Also read : Dhanush’s Raayan gets a Rare Honour

The shoot of Tere Ishk Mein starts in October and the film will also have one more prominent actor playing a crucial role. Colour Yellow Productions are the producers and Tere Ishk Mein will release next year. Dhanush is enjoying the success of his 50th film Raayan and the actor is currently shooting for his next Telugu film Kubera directed by Sekhar Kammula. Tollywood actor Nagarjuna will be seen in an important role in Kubera.