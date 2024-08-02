Kamal Haasan’s new contribution for Thug Life

Padmashri Kamal Haasan surprised the audience with his look and performance in Kalki 2898 AD. He has a bigger role and ample screen presence in the sequel and the shoot commences next year. Kamal is currently shooting for Thug Life, an action thriller directed by legendary director Mani Ratnam. The duo is back teaming up after a gap of three decades. The latest news is that Kamal Haasan is penning a song for Thug Life for the Tamil version. He penned the lyrics for a song that was composed by AR Rahman recently.

Thug Life is in the final stages of shoot and the team will announce the film’s release date soon. Kamal surprised everyone with his look in the film. Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies are jointly producing this big-budget attempt. Pankaj Tripathi, Simbu, Ali Fazal, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Trisha, Abhirami Gopikumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Vaiyapuri will be seen in other prominent roles. The film may release next year in all the Indian languages.