x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
View all stories
Home > Politics

Credit Claim Game for Sub-categorization of SC/ST

Published on August 2, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu: Gangavva Reveals Truth
image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow
image
Ghaati First Look: Anushka’s Ruthless Avatar
image
Latest updates of Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Film

Credit Claim Game for Sub-categorization of SC/ST

After years of struggle, the Supreme Court finally announced its verdict on SC/ST sub-categorization on Thursday. The seven-judge bench has stated, ‘while providing the sub-classification of SC/ST, the state would not be entitled to reserve 100 percent seats available for SC in favor of a subclass to the exclusion of other castes’.

Coming to credit claims for the Supreme Court Verdict:

BRS party leaders Harish Rao and KTR have claimed that sub-categorization was the initiative of KCR in 2014, when he, along with Manda Krishna Madiga, went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented a resolution for sub-categorization. However, KCR is not the first person to do so. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, while speaking at the ‘Mana Niru Mana Sampada’ program on Thursday, said that TDP was the first party to step forward for SC categorization in 1996. They had also set up the Justice Ramachandra Raju Commission for categorization at that time.

Even before that, the Congress Chief Minister of Punjab in 1975, the Congress CM of Haryana in 1994, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who made two categories – Dalits and Mahadalits – in his state in 2008, along with many other political parties in the country, came out in support of SC/ST sub-classification.

Regarding the Telugu states, Madiga Community leader Manda Krishna Madiga has lauded Chandrababu Naidu for his initiation of sub-categorization in the united Andhra Pradesh.

The SC/ST sub-categorization was welcomed by all parties, but the credit claim game of political parties for this sub-categorization is still ongoing.

-Sanyogita

Next IIT experts in Amaravati rebuilding Previous Kamal Haasan’s new contribution for Thug Life
else

TRENDING

image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow
image
Ghaati First Look: Anushka’s Ruthless Avatar

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu: Gangavva Reveals Truth
image
Three renowned music composers working for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Teaser is Wow
image
Ghaati First Look: Anushka’s Ruthless Avatar
image
Latest updates of Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Film

Most Read

image
Manda Krishna Faces Severe Backlash for Intervening in Pawan – Anitha Dispute
image
Excessive Kindness Can Be a Weakness
image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election

Related Articles

Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree Bael Juice Health Benefits Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look Vedhika Hot Curves Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel