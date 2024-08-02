x
IIT experts in Amaravati rebuilding

Published on August 2, 2024 by ratnasri

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu’s dream project capital Amaravati is back in limelight with new government in AP making moves to rebuilding it. Already AP CM Chandrababu Naidu has done an extensive review and got a comprehensive picture. Government is making swift moves to rebuild Amaravati.

In the first phase, Government has decided to assess the quality and status of building structures which are incomplete. To test those buildings which are in the middle of construction stage, engineering experts of IIT Hyderabad and IIT Madras are visiting Amaravati on Friday.

Several important buildings like Secretariat, High Court, Employees quarters, MLA quarters, Minister quarters have been stopped in the middle, as previous YSRCP Government turned its back on Amaravati. While some buildings have been stopped in foundation stage, some have been stalled after completing considerable work.

With TDP-BJP-Janasena Govt under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu committed to complete Amaravati, the focus in back on the AP capital. The IIT experts are expected do a detailed testing about the quality of incomplete buildings and present a report to AP Government, for further action.

