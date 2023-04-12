Vetrimaaran about his film with NTR

From the past few days, there are speculations that critically acclaimed Tamil director Vetrimaaran met NTR and the project may happen soon. During the recent press meet in Hyderabad, Vetrimaaran issued a clarity. He said that he has met NTR sometime ago and it is bound to happen. He said that it takes a long time for him to complete a film and the announcement would be made at the right time. Vetrimaaran also clarified that he met Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun in the past.

Vetrimaaran’s recent film Viduthalai that released recently is a super hit and it is releasing this weekend in Telugu as Vidudhala. Geetha Arts is distributing the film across the Telugu states. Vetrimaaran won five national awards till date and his next film is titled Vaadivaasal.