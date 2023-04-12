Buzz: Janhvi Kapoor in talks for Ram Charan’s Film?

Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her Tollywood debut with NTR’s 30th film directed by Koratala Siva. The film is a pan-Indian attempt and Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly taking a huge paycheque. The actress is not in a hurry and she is choosy. The actress revealed that she is keen to do Telugu and other South Indian films. As per the ongoing speculations, Janhvi Kapoor is being considered for the leading lady’s role in Ram Charan’s upcoming movie that has been announced recently. Buchi Babu Sana will direct this sports drama.

The talks are in initial stages and an official announcement is expected at the right time. The regular shoot is expected to commence in September this year. Venkata Satish Kilaru is making his debut as producer. Mythri Movie Makers will present the film. There are reports that top music composer AR Rahman will score the music for this untitled sports drama. More details are expected soon.