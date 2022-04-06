Vijay and Vamshi film starts Rolling

Maharshi fame Vamshi Paidipally took his time and impressed Tamil actor Vijay. The film’s pre-production work commenced this year and the regular shoot started today in Chennai. Rashmika is on board as the leading lady and the film is a family entertainer packed with all the mass elements. Thaman composes the music and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Most of the film’s shoot will take place in Chennai and Hyderabad.

The entire shoot is expected to be wrapped up this year and the makers will finalize the release date after the shoot concludes. This would be the first straight Telugu film for Vijay. The actor is done with the shoot of Beast and the film releases next week.