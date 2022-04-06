RRR takes advantage of partial holiday – 12 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has another good day in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 4.80 Cr. The total share of the film now stands at 238.50 Cr. Except for Ceeded which has dropped 20% from the previous day, all other areas have remained at the levels of Monday or a bit more as it was a sort of partial holiday. These areas might see a drop today and it needs to be seen how that is going to be. The film has opened the 100Cr Club in Nizam which is the share of a film generally in both Telugu States combined.

Area12 Days Collections11 Days Collections10 Days Worldwide CollectionsRRR is outstanding on Ugadi Day8 Days Collectionsfirst week worldwide collections6 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam101.31Cr99.19Cr97.01Cr90.05 Cr81.48Cr77.17 Cr73.10Cr68.30 Cr61.60Cr53.45 Cr38.40Cr23.30 Cr70 Cr
Ceeded 41.85Cr41.15Cr40.20Cr37.70 Cr34.45Cr33.1 Cr32Cr30.5Cr28.5Cr26 Cr21.10 Cr16.50 Cr45 Cr
UA31.25Cr30.38Cr29.53Cr26.98 Cr23.64Cr22.63 Cr21.85Cr20.73Cr18.95Cr16.28 Cr11.69 Cr7.18 Cr26 Cr
Guntur16.50Cr16.30Cr16.09Cr15.24 Cr14.21Cr13.81 Cr13.48Cr13.07Cr12.42Cr11.47 Cr9.50 Cr7.70 Cr18 Cr
East14.28Cr13.96Cr13.67Cr12.82 Cr11.61Cr11.10 Cr10.79Cr10.36Cr9.63Cr8.67 Cr6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr17 Cr
West11.85Cr11.64Cr11.44Cr10.84 Cr10.09Cr9.76 Cr9.56Cr9.23Cr8.71Cr8.04 Cr6.95 Cr5.93 Cr14 Cr
Krishna13.17Cr12.95CR12.75Cr11.94 Cr10.92Cr10.56 Cr10.23Cr9.78Cr9.08Cr8.03 Cr6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr14 Cr
Nellore8.32Cr8.14Cr7.96Cr7.40 Cr6.75Cr6.44 Cr6.18Cr5.87Cr5.42Cr4.81 Cr3.86 Cr3.01 Cr9 Cr
Total AP/TS 238.53Cr233.71Cr228.65Cr (314 Cr)212.97 Cr193.15Cr184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross)177.19Cr167.84Cr154.31Cr136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)104.45 Cr
73.13 Cr213 Cr
KA36 Cr (67 Cr Gross)28 Cr (52 Cr Gross)20 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)50 Cr
TN34 Cr (62 Cr Gross)25 Cr (46 Cr Gross)17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)45 Cr
Kerala9 Cr (22 cr Gross)7 Cr (17 cr Gross)5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)10 Cr
North91.5 Cr (221 Cr Gross)70 Cr (162 Cr Gross)41 Cr (94 Cr Gross)100 Cr(valued)
Overseas 84.5 Cr (183 Cr Gross)71 Cr (153 Cr Gross)58 Cr (122 Cr Gross) 70 Cr
Total 483.65 Cr (869 Cr Gross)385.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross)278 Cr (467.35 Cr Gross)488 Cr

