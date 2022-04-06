RRR takes advantage of partial holiday – 12 days AP/TS Collections

RRR 12 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has another good day in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 4.80 Cr. The total share of the film now stands at 238.50 Cr. Except for Ceeded which has dropped 20% from the previous day, all other areas have remained at the levels of Monday or a bit more as it was a sort of partial holiday. These areas might see a drop today and it needs to be seen how that is going to be. The film has opened the 100Cr Club in Nizam which is the share of a film generally in both Telugu States combined.

Area 12 Days Collections 11 Days Collections 10 Days Worldwide Collections RRR is outstanding on Ugadi Day 8 Days Collections first week worldwide collections 6 Days Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections First Weekend Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 101.31Cr 99.19Cr 97.01Cr 90.05 Cr 81.48Cr 77.17 Cr 73.10Cr 68.30 Cr 61.60Cr 53.45 Cr 38.40Cr 23.30 Cr 70 Cr Ceeded 41.85Cr 41.15Cr 40.20Cr 37.70 Cr 34.45Cr 33.1 Cr 32Cr 30.5Cr 28.5Cr 26 Cr 21.10 Cr 16.50 Cr 45 Cr UA 31.25Cr 30.38Cr 29.53Cr 26.98 Cr 23.64Cr 22.63 Cr 21.85Cr 20.73Cr 18.95Cr 16.28 Cr 11.69 Cr 7.18 Cr 26 Cr Guntur 16.50Cr 16.30Cr 16.09Cr 15.24 Cr 14.21Cr 13.81 Cr 13.48Cr 13.07Cr 12.42Cr 11.47 Cr 9.50 Cr 7.70 Cr 18 Cr East 14.28Cr 13.96Cr 13.67Cr 12.82 Cr 11.61Cr 11.10 Cr 10.79Cr 10.36Cr 9.63Cr 8.67 Cr 6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr 17 Cr West 11.85Cr 11.64Cr 11.44Cr 10.84 Cr 10.09Cr 9.76 Cr 9.56Cr 9.23Cr 8.71Cr 8.04 Cr 6.95 Cr 5.93 Cr 14 Cr Krishna 13.17Cr 12.95CR 12.75Cr 11.94 Cr 10.92Cr 10.56 Cr 10.23Cr 9.78Cr 9.08Cr 8.03 Cr 6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr 14 Cr Nellore 8.32Cr 8.14Cr 7.96Cr 7.40 Cr 6.75Cr 6.44 Cr 6.18Cr 5.87Cr 5.42Cr 4.81 Cr 3.86 Cr 3.01 Cr 9 Cr Total AP/TS 238.53Cr 233.71Cr 228.65Cr (314 Cr) 212.97 Cr 193.15Cr 184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross) 177.19Cr 167.84Cr 154.31Cr 136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross) 104.45 Cr

73.13 Cr 213 Cr KA 36 Cr (67 Cr Gross) 28 Cr (52 Cr Gross) 20 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross) 50 Cr TN 34 Cr (62 Cr Gross) 25 Cr (46 Cr Gross) 17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross) 45 Cr Kerala 9 Cr (22 cr Gross) 7 Cr (17 cr Gross) 5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross) 10 Cr North 91.5 Cr (221 Cr Gross) 70 Cr (162 Cr Gross) 41 Cr (94 Cr Gross) 100 Cr(valued) Overseas 84.5 Cr (183 Cr Gross) 71 Cr (153 Cr Gross) 58 Cr (122 Cr Gross) 70 Cr Total 483.65 Cr (869 Cr Gross) 385.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross) 278 Cr (467.35 Cr Gross) 488 Cr