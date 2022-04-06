RRR takes advantage of partial holiday – 12 days AP/TS Collections

RRR 12 days AP/TS Collections
RRR has another good day in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 4.80 Cr. The total share of the film now stands at 238.50 Cr. Except for Ceeded which has dropped 20% from the previous day, all other areas have remained at the levels of Monday or a bit more as it was a sort of partial holiday. These areas might see a drop today and it needs to be seen how that is going to be. The film has opened the 100Cr Club in Nizam which is the share of a film generally in both Telugu States combined.
|Area
|12 Days Collections
|11 Days Collections
|10 Days Worldwide Collections
|RRR is outstanding on Ugadi Day
|8 Days Collections
|first week worldwide collections
|6 Days Collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|First Weekend Worldwide Collections
|2 Days Collections
|AP/TS Day1 Collections
|Pre release Business
|Nizam
|101.31Cr
|99.19Cr
|97.01Cr
|90.05 Cr
|81.48Cr
|77.17 Cr
|73.10Cr
|68.30 Cr
|61.60Cr
|53.45 Cr
|38.40Cr
|23.30 Cr
|70 Cr
|Ceeded
|41.85Cr
|41.15Cr
|40.20Cr
|37.70 Cr
|34.45Cr
|33.1 Cr
|32Cr
|30.5Cr
|28.5Cr
|26 Cr
|21.10 Cr
|16.50 Cr
|45 Cr
|UA
|31.25Cr
|30.38Cr
|29.53Cr
|26.98 Cr
|23.64Cr
|22.63 Cr
|21.85Cr
|20.73Cr
|18.95Cr
|16.28 Cr
|11.69 Cr
|7.18 Cr
|26 Cr
|Guntur
|16.50Cr
|16.30Cr
|16.09Cr
|15.24 Cr
|14.21Cr
|13.81 Cr
|13.48Cr
|13.07Cr
|12.42Cr
|11.47 Cr
|9.50 Cr
|7.70 Cr
|18 Cr
|East
|14.28Cr
|13.96Cr
|13.67Cr
|12.82 Cr
|11.61Cr
|11.10 Cr
|10.79Cr
|10.36Cr
|9.63Cr
|8.67 Cr
|6.93 Cr
|5.35 Cr
|17 Cr
|West
|11.85Cr
|11.64Cr
|11.44Cr
|10.84 Cr
|10.09Cr
|9.76 Cr
|9.56Cr
|9.23Cr
|8.71Cr
|8.04 Cr
|6.95 Cr
|5.93 Cr
|14 Cr
|Krishna
|13.17Cr
|12.95CR
|12.75Cr
|11.94 Cr
|10.92Cr
|10.56 Cr
|10.23Cr
|9.78Cr
|9.08Cr
|8.03 Cr
|6.02 Cr
|4.16 Cr
|14 Cr
|Nellore
|8.32Cr
|8.14Cr
|7.96Cr
|7.40 Cr
|6.75Cr
|6.44 Cr
|6.18Cr
|5.87Cr
|5.42Cr
|4.81 Cr
|3.86 Cr
|3.01 Cr
|9 Cr
|Total AP/TS
|238.53Cr
|233.71Cr
|228.65Cr (314 Cr)
|212.97 Cr
|193.15Cr
|184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross)
|177.19Cr
|167.84Cr
|154.31Cr
|136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)
|104.45 Cr
|73.13 Cr
|213 Cr
|KA
|36 Cr (67 Cr Gross)
|28 Cr (52 Cr Gross)
|20 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)
|50 Cr
|TN
|34 Cr (62 Cr Gross)
|25 Cr (46 Cr Gross)
|17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)
|45 Cr
|Kerala
|9 Cr (22 cr Gross)
|7 Cr (17 cr Gross)
|5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)
|10 Cr
|North
|91.5 Cr (221 Cr Gross)
|70 Cr (162 Cr Gross)
|41 Cr (94 Cr Gross)
|100 Cr(valued)
|Overseas
|84.5 Cr (183 Cr Gross)
|71 Cr (153 Cr Gross)
|58 Cr (122 Cr Gross)
|70 Cr
|Total
|483.65 Cr (869 Cr Gross)
|385.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross)
|278 Cr (467.35 Cr Gross)
|488 Cr