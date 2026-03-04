Vijay Appeals for One Chance at Thajavur

Actor turned politician Vijay has begun stepping up his political campaign in Tamil Nadu, but his latest public appearance revealed pressure as he prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam functionaries’ meeting near Thanjavur, Vijay directly appealed to the people of the state. He asked voters to give him one chance to serve them through politics. He said, the coming election is not just another political event. He described it as a deep emotional moment for himself and for those who believe in his leadership.

This was Vijay’s first major political meeting after personal controversies surfaced in the media. His wife recently approached the court seeking a divorce, which created a wave of discussion across social media and political circles. Vijay chose not to address the family issue during the meeting, but many observers felt that the speech reflected the pressure he is currently facing.

Throughout his address Vijay repeatedly accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was targeting him politically. He claimed that several obstacles are being created to slow down his political rise. Vijay even said that the delay in the release of his film Jananayakan was part of a larger political conspiracy.

Vijay also accused the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of secretly working together. According to him, both parties have developed an arrangement to alternate power while keeping new political forces away from leadership. He claimed that his entry into politics has disturbed this system and that attempts are being made to stop him.

The TVK founder also outlined several promises for farmers and rural communities. He said that if his party comes to power, cooperative crop loans for farmers owning up to five acres of land will be completely waived. He also promised government support for the education of children from small farmer families and landless agricultural workers. Vijay added that his government would not approve any project that harms farmers, even if pressure comes from the central government. He also assured stronger protection and welfare measures for fishermen across the state.

At the same time, Vijay faces several political challenges. The tragic stampede incident during his event in Karur had already raised concerns about crowd management. Some survey reports indicate that the excitement around his political entry has slightly slowed since that incident. Despite these setbacks Vijay appears determined to push forward. He urged his party workers to ensure that the TVK election symbol of the whistle reaches every household and every polling booth in Tamil Nadu.

As the state moves closer to the Assembly elections expected in April, Vijay’s political journey is entering a crucial stage. The coming months will reveal whether his popularity as a film star can transform into a strong political movement capable of challenging the established parties.