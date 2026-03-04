x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Education Department Paid for CM Revanth Reddy’s Harvard Program Visit: RTI

Published on March 4, 2026 by nethra

Education Department Paid for CM Revanth Reddy’s Harvard Program Visit: RTI

Hyderabad: An RTI reply from the Telangana government has revealed that the expenditure for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit to the United States to attend a program at Harvard Kennedy School was borne by the state’s Education Department.

The information came in response to an RTI application filed by Hyderabad resident Kareem Ansari seeking details of the expenses incurred for the Chief Minister’s participation in the “Leadership for the 21st Century” program at Harvard.

G.O. Rt. No.5 dated January 1, 2026 states that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the United States from January 25 to January 30, 2026 (excluding travel dates) to attend the leadership program at Harvard Kennedy School as part of a study tour focused on education and skill development.

During the visit, the Chief Minister was scheduled to interact with Ivy League universities and leading academic institutions to study global best practices in education, technology-enabled learning, and governance. Meetings with innovators, philanthropic institutions and non-profit organisations were also planned to explore partnerships aimed at strengthening Telangana’s public education ecosystem.

The government order further states that the expenditure for the visit would be borne by the Education Department under the relevant head of account.

Ansari shared the RTI reply on X, stating that the state secretariat confirmed the expenses for the Chief Minister’s participation in the Harvard program were charged to the Education Department.

else

