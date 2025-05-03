x
Home > Movie News

Vijay Deverakonda responds to ‘Tribe’ Controversy

Published on May 3, 2025 by swathy

Vijay Deverakonda responds to 'Tribe' Controversy
Vijay Deverakonda responds to ‘Tribe’ Controversy

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda landed into a controversy because of the word ‘Tribe’ that he used during his speech on the stage of Suriya’s Retro audio launch event in Hyderabad. He took his social media to respond about the controversy surrounding his statement. He said that he has no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes. Here is his statement:

It has come to my attention that a remark I made during the Retro audio launch event has caused concern among some members of the public. I wish to sincerely clarify: there was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, who I deeply respect and consider an integral part of our country. I was speaking about unity – about how India is one, our people are one, and how we must move forward together. In what world would I, while urging us to stand united as a country, deliberately discriminate against any group of Indians – all of whom I see as my family, like my brothers.
The word “tribe,” as I used it, was meant in the historical and dictionary sense – referring to a time centuries ago when human society globally was organized into tribes and clans, often in conflict. It was never a reference to the Scheduled Tribes classification, which was introduced during colonial and post-colonial India and formalized only in the mid-20th century – not even 100 years ago. According to the English dictionary, “tribe” means: “A social division in a traditional society consisting of families or communities linked by social, economic, religious, or blood ties, with a common culture and dialect.”
If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress, and togetherness. I remain committed to using my platform to uplift and unify – never to divide.

