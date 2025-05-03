x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
View all stories
Home > Politics

Will TTD management and staff wake up with Whatsapp feedback?

Published on May 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
MP Raghunandan Rao urges BJP workers to check Madrasas
image
Thug Life Jinguchaa Song: Addictive and Catchy
image
Exclusive Interview With HIT 3 Director Sailesh Kolanu
image
Allu Arjun hires NTR’s Trainer
image
Will TTD management and staff wake up with Whatsapp feedback?

Will TTD management and staff wake up with Whatsapp feedback?

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has introduced Whatsapp feedback system to get the opinions on its performance directly from devotees. This is surely a welcome move, but only if TTD Board members and officials have the genuine intention to offer better services to common devotees.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is one of the most sacred temple, visited by more than 2.5 Cr devotees annually, according to the latest estimates. It generates revenues of more than Rs 5,000 Cr per annum and the annual Budget for FY 2025-26 is pegged at Rs 5258.68 Cr.

These statistics make Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, the most sacred temple, also the most rich and powerful temple.
But only Sri Venkateswara Swamy knows, why TTD Board management and officials, inspite of having access to so many resources and power, fail to ensure hassle free and convenient Darshan of Lord Balaji to devotees.

While usually rich and powerful VIP devotees face no troubles, due to their privileged position, it is poor and middle class devotees, who are often put to hardships during Darshan in Tirumala Tirupati, due to the inefficiency and negligence of officials and staff.

The memories of Tirupati stampede deaths of six devotees during Vaikunta Ekadashi tokens distribution in January are still fresh in the minds of devotees. What’s shocking is, neither TTD management nor Govt didn’t take strict action on those in higher positions and suspended just two lower level officials. That only makes TTD management and staff more callous.

Through Whatsapp feedback system, devotees visting Tirumala can give their feedback on various categories like quality of Anna Prasadam, Laddu Prasadam, cleanliness at Kalyanakatta, experience in the queue lines and other aspects.

Lord Venkateshwara devotees can either give their feedback through text messages or even through videos. Let’s hope Whatsapp feedback system helps in reforming TTD officials and staff.

Next Allu Arjun hires NTR’s Trainer Previous Vijay Deverakonda responds to ‘Tribe’ Controversy
else

TRENDING

image
Thug Life Jinguchaa Song: Addictive and Catchy
image
Allu Arjun hires NTR’s Trainer
image
Vijay Deverakonda responds to ‘Tribe’ Controversy

Latest

image
MP Raghunandan Rao urges BJP workers to check Madrasas
image
Thug Life Jinguchaa Song: Addictive and Catchy
image
Exclusive Interview With HIT 3 Director Sailesh Kolanu
image
Allu Arjun hires NTR’s Trainer
image
Will TTD management and staff wake up with Whatsapp feedback?

Most Read

image
MP Raghunandan Rao urges BJP workers to check Madrasas
image
Will TTD management and staff wake up with Whatsapp feedback?
image
Amaravati relaunched: YS Jagan deeply embarrassed

Related Articles

Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look Ananya Panday Italy Trip Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm