Will TTD management and staff wake up with Whatsapp feedback?

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has introduced Whatsapp feedback system to get the opinions on its performance directly from devotees. This is surely a welcome move, but only if TTD Board members and officials have the genuine intention to offer better services to common devotees.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is one of the most sacred temple, visited by more than 2.5 Cr devotees annually, according to the latest estimates. It generates revenues of more than Rs 5,000 Cr per annum and the annual Budget for FY 2025-26 is pegged at Rs 5258.68 Cr.

These statistics make Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, the most sacred temple, also the most rich and powerful temple.

But only Sri Venkateswara Swamy knows, why TTD Board management and officials, inspite of having access to so many resources and power, fail to ensure hassle free and convenient Darshan of Lord Balaji to devotees.

While usually rich and powerful VIP devotees face no troubles, due to their privileged position, it is poor and middle class devotees, who are often put to hardships during Darshan in Tirumala Tirupati, due to the inefficiency and negligence of officials and staff.

The memories of Tirupati stampede deaths of six devotees during Vaikunta Ekadashi tokens distribution in January are still fresh in the minds of devotees. What’s shocking is, neither TTD management nor Govt didn’t take strict action on those in higher positions and suspended just two lower level officials. That only makes TTD management and staff more callous.

Through Whatsapp feedback system, devotees visting Tirumala can give their feedback on various categories like quality of Anna Prasadam, Laddu Prasadam, cleanliness at Kalyanakatta, experience in the queue lines and other aspects.

Lord Venkateshwara devotees can either give their feedback through text messages or even through videos. Let’s hope Whatsapp feedback system helps in reforming TTD officials and staff.