Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Home > Movie News

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom in Reshoot Mode

Published on June 2, 2025 by nymisha

Vijay Deverakonda has high hopes on his next film Kingdom and the film is said to be an action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film’s release was pushed a number of times and due to various reasons. The film is now aiming for a July 4th release. The shooting portions of the film were completed a month ago and everyone wonders why Vijay Deverakonda is maintaining the same look and why he is not kick-starting the shoot of his next film. After watching the final cut, Gowtam and his team decided to reshoot some of the portions.

A schedule has been wrapped up in Goa recently and the patchwork is happening currently. Vijay Deverakonda shot for these episodes recently. Anirudh too wanted more time to complete the re-recording work and the team pushed the release. With time available, some of the portions are now shot again. Bhagyashree Borse is the heroine and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Kingdom is carrying good expectations.

