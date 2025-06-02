Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom in Reshoot Mode

Vijay Deverakonda has high hopes on his next film Kingdom and the film is said to be an action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film’s release was pushed a number of times and due to various reasons. The film is now aiming for a July 4th release. The shooting portions of the film were completed a month ago and everyone wonders why Vijay Deverakonda is maintaining the same look and why he is not kick-starting the shoot of his next film. After watching the final cut, Gowtam and his team decided to reshoot some of the portions.

A schedule has been wrapped up in Goa recently and the patchwork is happening currently. Vijay Deverakonda shot for these episodes recently. Anirudh too wanted more time to complete the re-recording work and the team pushed the release. With time available, some of the portions are now shot again. Bhagyashree Borse is the heroine and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Kingdom is carrying good expectations.