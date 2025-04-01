Vikram’s shocking pay for Veera Dheera Sooran

Chiyaan Vikram won national award and won accolades for his performance. But he could not deliver super hits and failed to be consistent. Vikram lost his Telugu market completely and no top production house is ready to produce a film with the actor. His recent film Veera Dheera Sooran opened to positive reviews and the film had a decent first weekend in Tamil Nadu. Despite good reviews, the Telugu numbers are disastrous and the distributors will not recover their investments.

Vikram has taken Rs 30 crores for Veera Dheera Sooran which is big when compared to his market. The film was made on a budget of Rs 30 crores excluding his remuneration. The actor will soon shoot for the prequel of Veera Dheera Sooran and the film will release next year. SU Arun Kumar directed Veera Dheera Sooran and the film is a rural mass entertainer.