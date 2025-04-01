x
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Vikram’s shocking pay for Veera Dheera Sooran

Published on April 1, 2025 by nymisha

Vikram’s shocking pay for Veera Dheera Sooran

Chiyaan Vikram won national award and won accolades for his performance. But he could not deliver super hits and failed to be consistent. Vikram lost his Telugu market completely and no top production house is ready to produce a film with the actor. His recent film Veera Dheera Sooran opened to positive reviews and the film had a decent first weekend in Tamil Nadu. Despite good reviews, the Telugu numbers are disastrous and the distributors will not recover their investments.

Vikram has taken Rs 30 crores for Veera Dheera Sooran which is big when compared to his market. The film was made on a budget of Rs 30 crores excluding his remuneration. The actor will soon shoot for the prequel of Veera Dheera Sooran and the film will release next year. SU Arun Kumar directed Veera Dheera Sooran and the film is a rural mass entertainer.

Next Mega157 Team Introduced in Style Previous Will Kakani Appear for Investigation Today?
