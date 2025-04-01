x
Mega157 Team Introduced in Style

Published on April 1, 2025 by nymisha

Mega157 Team Introduced in Style

Successful director Anil Ravipudi is known for his marketing skills and he knows how to promote his film and take to the audience well. His next film is Mega157 and it features Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The shoot commences soon and the film had a grand launch recently. Anil Ravipudi introduced the team of Mega157 in style with a making video. He introduced the core team of assistant directors, writers, art director, cameraman, music composer and others.

The lead actors are yet to be finalized and announced. The shoot of the film starts in June and the film is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments are the producers. Bheems is the music composer and there are a lot of speculations about the title of the film. The film is said to be an out-and-out entertainer.

