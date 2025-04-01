Naga Vamsi takes a Direct Dig on Websites

Successful director S Naga Vamsi released MAD Square during the Ugadi weekend and the film emerged as a winner among the Friday releases. Despite the film minting massive revenues, some of the websites have posted negative reviews and tweets. Naga Vamsi interacted with the media and took a direct dig against the web portals. He said that there were tweets about analysing the collections and supporting their poor reviews. Naga Vamsi said that he would go and ban those websites who are spreading negative propaganda against his films.

“Reviews said that there is no content in MAD Square and the second half failed to live up to the expectations. I watched the second half in theatres and the audience are enjoying the film well. I met the press after the reviews came out but I never discussed about the negative reviews. Even after MAD Square ended up as a hit, some websites are analysing the film and supporting their bad reviews. There are a lot of tweets justifying their reviews. We have to co-exist. Websites are running because of films and interviews. We are paying for the ads. Do not try to kill the films. It is your opinion about reviews. But analyzing the success of a film is bad. The audience are not bothered about the judgement of the websites. They have judged the film and they are watching the film. You have to close your websites and go home if this continues” warned Nag Vamsi.