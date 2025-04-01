Will Kakani Appear for Investigation Today?

The mystery surrounding YSRCP leader and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy continues as questions arise about whether he will appear for police interrogation today. With 43 days having passed since the registration of a case against him for illegal quartz mining, transportation, and unauthorized use of explosives, the police’s delayed action has drawn criticism.

On February 16, mining officials themselves filed a complaint at Podalakur police station, leading to an FIR against Kakani for illegal quartz mining, violations of transportation rules, and misuse of explosives. Despite the serious allegations, Kakani remained in his residence in Nellore for weeks, even holding press conferences and daring the police to arrest him.

Police finally pasted notices on Kakani’s Nellore residence last Sunday, summoning him for questioning. However, Kakani was reportedly in Hyderabad celebrating Ugadi with family, as seen in social media posts. When police went to his Hyderabad residence in Kamalapuri Colony, family members claimed he was unavailable.

A second notice was then served to his relative, Sumanth, directing Kakani to appear before the Nellore Rural DSP office by 11 AM today. Meanwhile, Kakani has approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail and quashing of the case.

The big question remains: Will Kakani respect the notice and attend the interrogation, or will he continue to evade arrest until the court’s decision? Critics accuse the police of deliberate delays, while supporters argue the case is politically motivated.