x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Will Kakani Appear for Investigation Today?

Published on April 1, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Kancha Gachi Bowli lands issue reaches Delhi
image
NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Shares Her View of India from Space
image
Supreme Court Orders Former GGH Superintendent to Cooperate in RRR Torture Case
image
LIVE : రణరంగంగా HCU.. HCUలో టెన్షన్.. టెన్షన్..!
image
Allu Arjun and Trivikram film from October

Will Kakani Appear for Investigation Today?

The mystery surrounding YSRCP leader and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy continues as questions arise about whether he will appear for police interrogation today. With 43 days having passed since the registration of a case against him for illegal quartz mining, transportation, and unauthorized use of explosives, the police’s delayed action has drawn criticism.

On February 16, mining officials themselves filed a complaint at Podalakur police station, leading to an FIR against Kakani for illegal quartz mining, violations of transportation rules, and misuse of explosives. Despite the serious allegations, Kakani remained in his residence in Nellore for weeks, even holding press conferences and daring the police to arrest him.

Police finally pasted notices on Kakani’s Nellore residence last Sunday, summoning him for questioning. However, Kakani was reportedly in Hyderabad celebrating Ugadi with family, as seen in social media posts. When police went to his Hyderabad residence in Kamalapuri Colony, family members claimed he was unavailable.

A second notice was then served to his relative, Sumanth, directing Kakani to appear before the Nellore Rural DSP office by 11 AM today. Meanwhile, Kakani has approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail and quashing of the case.

The big question remains: Will Kakani respect the notice and attend the interrogation, or will he continue to evade arrest until the court’s decision? Critics accuse the police of deliberate delays, while supporters argue the case is politically motivated.

Next Vikram’s shocking pay for Veera Dheera Sooran Previous Controversy Over HCU Land Ownership
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun and Trivikram film from October
image
Naga Vamsi takes a Direct Dig on Websites
image
Mega157 Team Introduced in Style

Latest

image
Kancha Gachi Bowli lands issue reaches Delhi
image
NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Shares Her View of India from Space
image
Supreme Court Orders Former GGH Superintendent to Cooperate in RRR Torture Case
image
LIVE : రణరంగంగా HCU.. HCUలో టెన్షన్.. టెన్షన్..!
image
Allu Arjun and Trivikram film from October

Most Read

image
Kancha Gachi Bowli lands issue reaches Delhi
image
NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Shares Her View of India from Space
image
Supreme Court Orders Former GGH Superintendent to Cooperate in RRR Torture Case

Related Articles

Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event