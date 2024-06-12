Viral Now: Anand Mahindra meets Bujji

The team of Kalki 2898 AD have been specially promoting Bujji, the vehicle owned by Prabhas in the film. Keerthy Suresh dubbed the voice for Bujji and the ultra-modern vehicle is visiting several cities of the country. Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Groups visited Bujji and the released video is going viral all over. The Mahindra Research Valley team from Chennai built the vehicle as per the instructions from the film’s director Nag Ashwin. Anand Mahindra took his Twitter page to wish the team in the past and he visited Bujji directly.

Anand Mahindra took a ride on Bujji and he appreciated the efforts of everyone who were involved in designing Bujji. The vehicle is designed with the latest technology and it is an Electric Vehicle with three wheels. Prabhas plays Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi film that is made on a massive budget. The trailer has received huge appreciation and the film is slated for June 27th release. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani played other important roles and Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.