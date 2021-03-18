Virata Parvam Teaser – Powerful

Finally, the official teaser of Viratam Parvam is out! Megastar Chiranjeevi has launched the teaser a few minutes ago. Speaking about it, the teaser starts with the powerful poetry of Rana.

Sai Pallavi looked natural. Teaser also shows that Sai Pallavi falling in love with Rana. The movie besides having the Naxalite moment also have the love track between the lead pair, however, it is not like a regular romantic love story we see in films! Suresh Bobbili’s BGM is powerful.

Directed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam will hit the screens on 30 April 2021. D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri bankrolled the film on Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi venkateswara Cinemas jointly.