Vishal’s film hits a Roadblock

After the delay of Salaar, all the films that are slated for Vinayaka Chavithi’s weekend release are pushed ahead. Vishal’s Mark Antony is the only South film that is releasing on September 15th. The Madras High Court issued a ban on this film now. The court imposed a ban after Vishal failed to pay Rs 15 crores due for Lyca Productions and the issue has been in the court for a long time. Mark Antony will head for a theatrical release only if Vishal repays the pending dues to Lyca Productions.

Vishal has been asked to appear before the court on September 12th. Mark Antony is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and Vishal, SJ Suryah, Ritu Varma is the heroine. The film is a fictional comedy and we have to wait to see if Mark Antony clears all the hurdles and hits the screens during the Vinayaka Chavithi weekend.