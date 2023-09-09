Big update in SRK’s son Aryan Khan’s Drug Case

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case in 2021. A special investigation of NCB gave a clean chit for Aryan Khan after a detailed investigation. Sameer Wankhede, the Zonal Director of NCB was later booked on the charges of extortion and criminal conspiracy. Rumors said that Sameer Wankhede demanded Rs 25 crores to make Aryan Khan free from the case. He was later transferred from his position when the case was under investigation.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) gave a clean chit for Sameer Wankhede in the allegations he has been facing. Sameer Wankhede along with four others faced the allegations and the investigation revealed that nothing of such happened.