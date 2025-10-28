x
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Vishnu Vishal Delays Aaryan Release For Ravi Teja

Published on October 28, 2025 by swathy

Vishnu Vishal will next be seen in a cop thriller Aaryan. The film was earlier slated for release on October 31st, but there’s been a slight change in plans, only for Telugu audiences. While the Tamil version will hit theatres as scheduled on October 31st, the Telugu version will arrive a week later, on November 7th. The Telugu distribution rights are with Sudhakar Reddy’s Sreshth Movies, which will bring the film to screens across the Telugu states.

Vishnu Vishal released a statement to give the reason for the postponement. “Our film Aaryan, which I’m immensely proud of, was planned to release on October 31st. But this special date is even more special with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja gaaru’s Mass Jathara and the mighty Baahubali The Epic arriving to entertain you all.

As someone who deeply admires Ravi Teja gaaru – not just for his energy on screen but also for his support behind it (he even co-produced my Gatta Kusthi), and as a lifelong fan of SS Rajamouli gaaru, I feel it’s only right that we let their celebrations shine bright this week.

#Aaryan will now arrive in Telugu on November 7th, just one week later from the Tamil release, with the same love, thrill, and passion we’ve poured into it.”

The film features Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Shrinath, and Maanasa Choudhary in pivotal roles alongside Vishnu Vishal. Directed by Praveen K, the movie is bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, with Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh also on board as producers.

