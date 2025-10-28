Vishnu Vishal Delays Aaryan Release For Ravi Teja

Vishnu Vishal will next be seen in a cop thriller Aaryan. The film was earlier slated for release on October 31st, but there’s been a slight change in plans, only for Telugu audiences. While the Tamil version will hit theatres as scheduled on October 31st, the Telugu version will arrive a week later, on November 7th. The Telugu distribution rights are with Sudhakar Reddy’s Sreshth Movies, which will bring the film to screens across the Telugu states.

Vishnu Vishal released a statement to give the reason for the postponement. “Our film Aaryan, which I’m immensely proud of, was planned to release on October 31st. But this special date is even more special with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja gaaru’s Mass Jathara and the mighty Baahubali The Epic arriving to entertain you all.

As someone who deeply admires Ravi Teja gaaru – not just for his energy on screen but also for his support behind it (he even co-produced my Gatta Kusthi), and as a lifelong fan of SS Rajamouli gaaru, I feel it’s only right that we let their celebrations shine bright this week.

#Aaryan will now arrive in Telugu on November 7th, just one week later from the Tamil release, with the same love, thrill, and passion we’ve poured into it.”

The film features Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Shrinath, and Maanasa Choudhary in pivotal roles alongside Vishnu Vishal. Directed by Praveen K, the movie is bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, with Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh also on board as producers.