Vishwaksen’s Laila Release Date Announced

Vishwaksen plays an unconventional dual role, portraying both a man and a woman in the upcoming romantic action drama Laila. His transformation into a female character has already captivated audiences, with the eye-look poster revealing a fascinating, almost enchanting look.

Directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, Laila will hit the screens on February 14, 2025, making it an ideal romantic offering for Valentine’s Day. Vishwaksen looks ultra-modish in the poster. The first look of the movie will be released on New Year.

Laila features Akanksha Sharma as the female lead. This project is set to mark a major milestone in Vishwaksen’s career as he challenges himself with a character that’s far from his usual tough-guy roles.

The film’s production is presently underway in Hyderabad and Vishwak is also taking part in the shoot. The music of Laila is composed by Leon James, whereas Richard Prasad takes care of cinematography.